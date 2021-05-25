Religious artifacts returned to Thailand after decades

Robert Mintz, deputy director of the Asian Art Museum, said the curators are entrusted with artifacts held for the public and it was their responsibility to determine if any challenges to provenance are valid.

Mintz said the museum followed its bylaws — which stipulate certain steps must be taken — and did not seek to delay the return of the lintels.

“We're very happy that the Thai lintels have officially returned,” he said. “The two lintels really are going to where they belong."

But the museum still maintains that the lintels may not have been stolen. The artifacts left Thailand “under circumstances that are very unclear,” Mintz said, and turned up in Europe, where Brundage bought them.

No documentation regarding their export from Thailand has ever been found — which U.S. and Thai authorities say is evidence they were stolen. But Mintz says that a lack of evidence does not mean there is proof of that a crime was committed.

The case prompted the museum to review the provenance of its other artifacts.

The San Francisco city attorney, which represented the museum in litigation, did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

U.S. officials stressed the importance of repatriating stolen cultural artifacts. The repatriation ceremony, which included Thai dancers and prayers, was held in Los Angeles because the consulate is in the city — which also has the largest Thai population in the U.S.

The Thai ambassador to the U.S., Manasvi Srisodapol, called the ceremony part of the lintels' “sacred journey back home" and acknowledged the ongoing illegal trade of Thai artifacts in the black market.

“I do wish that the story of the Thai lintels will help raise public awareness to prevent removal of historic, religious and cultural treasures form their original sites in local communities," he said.

David Keller, the Homeland Security Investigations special agent who oversaw the repatriation case for nearly four years, said officials believe European dealers illegally exported the lintels out of Thailand. The antiquities' combined estimated value is $700,000.

Tatum King, the special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in San Francisco, said the case reinforces the need for museums and art collectors to inventory their items and see if any are in fact stolen artifacts.

“Museums are often the front line of this, and we need their help,” King said.

Thai and U.S. officials participate in a ceremony to return two stolen hand-carved sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries to the Thai government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A lentil originally from the Nong Hong Sanctuary in Thailand is displayed during a ceremony to return it and another stolen hand-carved sandstone lintel dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries to the Thai government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A lentil originally from the Khoa Lon Sanctuary in Thailand is displayed during a ceremony to return it and another stolen hand-carved sandstone lintel dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries to the Thai government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tatum King, left, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Francisco, shakes hands Mungkorn Pratoomkaew, right, Consul-General of Thailand in Los Angeles, during a ceremony to return two stolen hand-carved sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries to the Thai government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Manasvi Srisodapol, Ambassador of Thailand to the United States, speaks during a ceremony to return two stolen hand-carved sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries to the Thai government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

David A. Prince, Special Agent in Charge Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles, speaks during a ceremony to return two stolen hand-carved sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries to the Thai government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)