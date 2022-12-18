Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2

Marino got the Devils on the board with 8:33 left in the middle period, firing a long shot past Bobrovsky for this third. Jack Hughes had an assist on the play, increasing his team lead to 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists).

Reinhart restored the two-goal margin with 41 seconds remaining in the second, tipping a shot by Ekblad past Schmid for his 11th goal of the season.

Haula pulled the Devils to 3-2 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the third with his second goal of the season, but Verhaeghe's empty-netter — for his team-leading 16th goal — with 1:11 left sealed the Panthers' win.

STRUGGLING

New Jersey has totaled just four goals in its last three games, all defeats at home — including 2-1 to Philadelphia on Thursday and 4-1 to Dallas on Tuesday. Before that, the Devils lost 4-3 in overtime at the New York Rangers on Monday and started their losing streak with a 6-4 loss at home to the Islanders last Friday night. They had won 21 of 24 after losing their first two games of the season before their current skid.

New Jersey’s hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division was reduced to two points following Carolina’s overtime win over Dallas on Saturday.

MILESTONE

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton played in his 700th career game.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Boston on Monday night.

Devils: At Carolina on Tuesday night.

