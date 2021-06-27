Regional election poses crucial test for French far right

A major question in the runoff is whether voters will band together to keep Le Pen's party out of power as they have in the past, repulsed by her anti-immigration and anti-European Union populism and the anti-Semitic and racist image that clung to the National Front, founded by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The party dominated the first round of the last regional elections in 2015, but collapsed in the runoff as parties and voters joined together against it.

The National Rally's best chance of a first-time regional victory is in the southeastern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Its candidate there, Thierry Mariani, is in a tight race with a mainstream conservative incumbent, Renaud Muselier.

Results are expected after the last polls close at 8 p.m. The left currently heads five of the 12 mainland regions while the mainstream right runs seven.

