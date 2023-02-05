X
Dark Mode Toggle

Reese's double-double helps No. 3 LSU over Texas A&M 72-66

Nation & World
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Angel Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds and No. 3 LSU outlasted Texas A&M for a 72-66 victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Angel Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds to help No. 3 LSU outlast Texas A&M for a 72-66 victory Sunday.

Alexis Morris added 22 points before fouling out late to help LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) remain undefeated ahead of next week’s showdown with top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina. It was Reese's 23rd consecutive double-double.

The Tigers won their first eight SEC games by an average of 23 points, but needed overtime to get an 82-77 win over Georgia last week before Sunday’s close game with the Aggies.

An 8-0 run by Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10), capped by six consecutive free throws, cut the lead to 66-62 with less than two minutes to go. Reese made two free throws before Kay Kay Green made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to leave LSU up 68-63 with less than a minute left.

Last-Tear Poa added two free throws for the Tigers to push it to 70-63 seconds later. LSU forced a turnover and Reese added a basket to make it 72-63 with 17 seconds left to secure the victory.

Sahara Jones had 14 points for the Aggies, who lost their third straight.

Tineya Hylton made a 3-pointer for A&M after a turnover by Reese to cut the lead to 3 early in the fourth quarter. But Reese was fouled on the next two possessions and made three free throws to make it 52-45.

Another 3 by the Aggies, this one from Jones, cut it to 4 again. But Ladazhia Williams made an off-balance layup to start a 6-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 58-50 with 5 ½ to go.

Texas A&M used a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 5. But Flau’jae Johnson grabbed a steal and finished with a jump shot as the first of six straight points by the Tigers to make it 66-55 with three minutes left.

The Tigers led by 13 at halftime.

TIP-INS

LSU: Johnson had 11 points ... The Tigers made 3 of 9 3-pointers. ... LSU made 21 of 26 free throws.

Texas A&M: Hylton had 12 points. ... A&M scored 20 points of LSU's turnovers. ... A&M made 6 of 17 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

LSU: Visits top-ranked South Carolina next Sunday.

Texas A&M: Visits Mississippi State next Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Michael Wyke

Credit: Michael Wyke

Credit: Logan Hannigan-Downs

Credit: Logan Hannigan-Downs

Credit: Logan Hannigan-Downs

Credit: Logan Hannigan-Downs

Credit: Logan Hannigan-Downs

Credit: Logan Hannigan-Downs

In Other News
1
Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions
2
Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show
3
Colorado St. sorry for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player
4
Beyoncé dance track wins first Grammy during early ceremony
5
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump, Biden papers
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top