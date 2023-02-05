Reese's double-double helps No. 3 LSU over Texas A&M 72-66

Sahara Jones had 14 points for the Aggies, who lost their third straight.

Tineya Hylton made a 3-pointer for A&M after a turnover by Reese to cut the lead to 3 early in the fourth quarter. But Reese was fouled on the next two possessions and made three free throws to make it 52-45.

Another 3 by the Aggies, this one from Jones, cut it to 4 again. But Ladazhia Williams made an off-balance layup to start a 6-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 58-50 with 5 ½ to go.

Texas A&M used a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 5. But Flau’jae Johnson grabbed a steal and finished with a jump shot as the first of six straight points by the Tigers to make it 66-55 with three minutes left.

The Tigers led by 13 at halftime.

TIP-INS

LSU: Johnson had 11 points ... The Tigers made 3 of 9 3-pointers. ... LSU made 21 of 26 free throws.

Texas A&M: Hylton had 12 points. ... A&M scored 20 points of LSU's turnovers. ... A&M made 6 of 17 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

LSU: Visits top-ranked South Carolina next Sunday.

Texas A&M: Visits Mississippi State next Sunday.

