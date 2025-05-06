Reds rookie Tyler Callihan breaks forearm trying for catch on inside-the-park home run

Reds fielders momentarily stopped, unsure if Callihan made the catch or if the ball was foul. Austin Riley scored from first base and Olson circled the bases at half speed, not sure of the ruling.

Callihan was attended to by Reds athletic trainers and walked back to the dugout and clubhouse holding his left arm.

The play was reviewed and replay confirmed the ball was touched in fair territory and Callihan did not have control of it long enough to constitute a catch.

Later in the game, the Reds announced that Callihan has a broken left forearm. He was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

Olson’s home run gave the Braves a four-run lead and they held on for a 4-0 victory.

___

