Reds rookie Tyler Callihan breaks his forearm trying for catch on inside-the-park homer

“He's such a good kid, you feel terrible for him,” Francona said.

With two outs in the third inning, Callihan was chasing down a flyball from Matt Olson and briefly made the grab before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line. After he hit the wall, the ball fell out of Callihan's glove as he rolled onto his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Reds fielders momentarily stopped, unsure if Callihan made the catch or if the ball was foul. Austin Riley scored from first base and Olson circled the bases at half speed, not sure of the ruling.

“There's no good way to explain it,” Francona said. “The kid is running full blast trying to do everything he can to save runs.”

Reds athletic trainers tended to Callihan, who walked back to the dugout and clubhouse holding his left arm.

The play was reviewed and replay confirmed the ball was touched in fair territory and Callihan did not have control of it long enough to constitute a catch.

Later in the game, the Reds announced that Callihan has a broken left forearm. He was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

“I hate it for the kid,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He's just laying it out there for his club. ... Hopefully it is something they can set and heal good and he can get on with his career.”

Olson's home run gave the Braves a 4-0 lead. Atlanta pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Santiago Espinal led off with a clean single for Cincinnati's lone hit.

