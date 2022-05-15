Reds rookie Hunter Green takes no-hitter into 8th vs Pirates

Greene struck out nine Pirates over his first seven innings, leaning on his hard-breaking slider. He walked three batters in the scoreless game. He threw his 103rd pitch to strike out Josh VanMeter to end the seventh inning.

The second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Greene had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and after the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t return to minor-league play until 2021. He made the Reds’ roster for the first time coming out Spring Training this year.