Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list

Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers.

The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

On Monday, Votto linked to a blog post on Fangraphs.com that carried this headline: “Is This the End for Joey Votto?” On his Twitter account, he posted: “Five months to go. Enjoy the show.”

He didn't offer any explanation about his tweet.

The Reds are scheduled to hold a Star Wars Joey Votto bobblehead giveaway at Great American Ball Park on Saturday night when they play Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto heads up the first base line as he lines out for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto warms up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)