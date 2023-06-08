Reds' De la Cruz hits 1st big league homer, then triples

With fellow rookie Matt McLain on second base, De la Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park.

A day after making his big league debut, the 21-year-old switch-hitter had the second-hardest-hit home run by a player 21 or younger since Statcast started tracking in 2015, behind only Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 115.9 mph on Aug. 21, 1920.