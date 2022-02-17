Red wine or white? At Olympic hotel, it comes in hazmat suit

The industrial-like focus on safety and sanitation contrasts markedly with the opulence of the hotel with its massive chandeliers and displays of Chinese art hanging above overstuffed sofas and lounge chairs.

Apparently it takes only a few minutes to put on the suits, and none of the wearers seems the least bit uncomfortable in the safety gear. Several staff members said they are not supposed to speak to reporters, and they were good to their word.

But they all offered thumps-up signs when approached, and one flashed five fingers when asked how long it took to put on the suit.

A woman in a hazmat suit watching curling on a large television screen had this to say when she was asked if she understood the rules: “No.”

Asked why she was watching, she laughed and replied: “China is playing.”

Caption A hotel worker in protective gear disinfects door handles at the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A hotel worker in protective gear watches a live broadcast of a men's curling match between China and Switzerland in the lobby area of the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A hotel worker in protective gear helps a guest pay for his purchase at the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Three hotel workers in protective gear stand next to a checkout stand at the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A hotel worker in protective gear makes coffee at the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A guest puts on his face mask as a server dressed in protective gear hands a receipt to him in a restaurant inside the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A server wearing protective gear takes an order from a member of the Canadian Olympic team in a restaurant inside the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A worker wearing protective gear cleans the lobby area of the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A server dressed in protective gear sets up a table in a restaurant inside the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Dressed in protective gear, a restaurant receptionist talks on the phone at the Shangri-La Hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong