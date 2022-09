Red Sox-Yanks in rain delay with Judge still looking for 61

With the star slugger still at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris' American League record for a season, fans at Yankee Stadium were left with a difficult decision: wait out a big storm holding out hope of seeing a historic moment, or head home before the hour got too late.

Many fans were sticking around, leaving their seats for dry cover under overhangs and on the concourses. Some in the sellout crowd of 46,707 booed when umpires called for the tarp at 9:15 p.m., but torrential rain was soon pouring in the ballpark. Thunder and lightning accompanied a heavy storm that could last past 11 p.m. and possibly midnight, according to the forecast.