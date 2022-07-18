Red Sox lefty Sale has finger surgery, no return date set

The team called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season.

In the first inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees — just his second start since returning from a broken rib — Sale was hit in the hand by Aaron Hicks' 106 mph line drive. The Red Sox starter screamed in pain and walked immediately off the field.