Red Sox DH Rafael Devers is 1st big leaguer with 10 strikeouts in 3 games to open a season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers has become the first major league player to strike out 10 times in the first three games of a season.

Devers went 0 for 4 with three more strikeouts Saturday night in Boston's 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers, including his last at-bat in the ninth inning when he swung and missed a 92.3 mph cutter from former teammate Chris Martin. Devers is 0 for 12 this season, though did draw a bases-loaded walk in the second.