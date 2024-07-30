Red Sox beef up bullpen by adding RHP Lucas Sims from the Reds as trade deadline approaches

The Boston Red Sox added right-handed reliever Lucas Sims in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds as Major League Baseball’s playoff-contending teams tried to stock up with reinforcements in the hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — The Boston Red Sox added right-handed reliever Lucas Sims in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds as Major League Baseball's playoff-contending teams tried to stock up with reinforcements in the hours before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He's made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.

Several big names — including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet — remained on the market as the deadline approached at 6 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's action followed a busy Monday.

Among the biggest moves: The Cardinals acquired right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde in a three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, the Brewers added starter Frankie Montas, the Astros nabbed lefty Yusei Kukuchi for a steep price and the Braves reunited with slugger Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Belarus' authoritarian president pardons German man sentenced to death...
2
More flooding hits Vermont with washed-out roads, smashed vehicles and...
3
Criticism mounts against Venezuela's Maduro and the electoral council...
4
Kari Lake aims to win GOP primary for closely watched Arizona Senate...
5
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top