Red Sox beef up bullpen by adding RHP Lucas Sims from the Reds as trade deadline approaches

PHOENIX (AP) — The Boston Red Sox added right-handed reliever Lucas Sims in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds as Major League Baseball's playoff-contending teams tried to stock up with reinforcements in the hours before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He's made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.