Red Sox add another to COVID-19 IL; RHP Pivetta scratched

With the Red Sox looking to secure a playoff spot, Cora knows there is no time to relax.

“You gotta keep going,” he said. “It’s not easy. I would love to have everybody here, but, at the same time, it’s part of it. It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we like as a group.”

Kutter Crawford, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander will start the series finale against the Indians in his major league debut.

Boston rallied late to win the first two games of the series.

The Red Sox entered play Sunday a half-game behind the Yankees for the AL’s first wild-card spot and four games ahead of Oakland for the second berth.

