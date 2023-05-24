Red Sea corals threatened by mass sea urchin die-off, Israeli researchers say

He added that they have ruled out localized poisoning or pollution, and instead suspect a "rapidly spreading epidemic" caused by an as-yet-unidentified pathogen.

Last month, researchers in the United States identified a single-celled parasite responsible for a similar mass die-off of sea urchins in the Caribbean that has laid waste to reef ecosystems.

The Israeli researchers believe a similar pathogen might also be responsible for killing sea urchins in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, and have called for urgent action by the Nature and Park Authority to protect Israel's already endangered reef ecosystems.

“This new outbreak of disease is a grave concern," said Ian Hewson, a professor at Cornell University's Marine Mass Mortality Lab who was not involved in the Tel Aviv University study.

He added that it “would be interesting to know if the same agent is at work” in the Mediterranean as has been identified killing sea urchins in the Caribbean. “If that is the case it will raise questions about how it is vectored between such geographically separated sites.”

The Gulf of Eilat, a branch of the Red Sea shared by Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, is home to exquisite coral reefs that scientists believe might be more resilient to warming waters resulting from human-caused climate change.

