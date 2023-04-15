Red Cross: Yemen’s warring sides resume releasing prisoners

The ICRC said all parties released a total of 357 war detainees on Saturday. Houthi prisoners were transported from Saudi Arabia and other government-held cities in Yemen to the rebel-controlled capital, Sanaa, it said.

Among those released were some two dozen Saudi and Sudanese troops from the Saudi-led coalition. The rebels also released relatives of late strongman leader of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh, according to the deal.

Saleh had fought with the Houthis in the early years of the war, before changing sides, prompting the rebels to kill him in December 2017. Tariq Saleh, a nephew of the late president, is now leader of a powerful force in Yemen’s western coast area.

The prisoner exchange came as the Houthis and Saudi Arabia on Friday wrapped up an intensive round of negotiations in Sanaa to revive an expired cease-fire and embark on talks to settle the conflict, according to the Houthis. Both sides would meet again for further talks, the rebels said.

The Saudi-Houthi negotiations, brokered by Oman, have gained momentum following a deal last month between Saudi Arabi and Iran to restore their diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift. Iran is the Houthis’ main foreign backer.

The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

