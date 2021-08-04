Red Cross questions Lithuania on trying to block migrants

“In the absence of a physical border barrier with Belarus, the question arises as to how to ensure that there is no disproportionate use of force against asylum seekers, which by any means could not be justified,” she said, adding that the Red Cross understands the state’s challenges in protecting its border.

Lithuania has no physical barriers for its almost 679-kilometer (420-mile) long border with Belarus.

Another 35 people crossed into Lithuania illegally on Wednesday, according to the State Border Guard Service, but this was significantly lower than the triple-digit numbers of previous days.

Belarus claimed Wednesday that a “non-Slavic” person died from injuries at a border town but Lithuania dismissed the report as propaganda from a hostile regime.

“This is nonsense, a brother Grimm fairy tale,” Lithuania Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said called the report “an obvious provocation. Lithuania is under hybrid attack and spreading such information is a classic example of this process.”

Some 4,090 migrants, most of them from Iraq, have crossed this year from Belarus into Lithuania, a nation of less than 3 million.

