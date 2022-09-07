springfield-news-sun logo
X

Red Cross: Landslide kills 15 in remote Uganda district

Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Nation & World
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Uganda Red Cross says at least 15 people have been killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

The group reported Wednesday that most of the victims are “mothers and children,” calling the landslide in the hilly district of Kasese a disaster.

Kasese, which lies near the border with Congo, is prone to deadly mudslides during rainy seasons.

Ugandan police and other authorities didn’t immediately comment.

Combined ShapeCaption
Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Bruce Springsteen's artifacts coming to Grammy Museum
2
This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster
3
Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay
4
Shelling goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
5
New UK Cabinet is diverse in makeup and solidly on the right
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top