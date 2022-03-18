Record-setting defense leads S Carolina women to 79-21 win

Thirteen of the fourteen South Carolina players who got in the game scored.

Iyanna Warren led Howard with eight points.

South Carolina didn't hold Howard scoreless in any quarter. The Gamecocks did that in 2021, shutting out Texas in the fourth quarter of a 62-34 win in last year's NCAA Tournament regional final.

The 21 points matched the fewest South Carolina has allowed in its history.

The Gamecocks play No. 8 seed Miami on Friday. The Hurricanes 78-66.

BIG PICTURE

Howard: The Bison do go home with their first NCAA Tournament win, a 55-51 victory over Incarnate Word in Wednesday's opening round. It's the first tournament win for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since South Carolina State won a play-in game in 1983.

South Carolina: There is nothing like an outmatched opponent to help shake off any rust from losing to Kentucky 64-62 in the Southeastern Conference final.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Howard forward Brooklynn Fort-Davis (24) dribbles the ball against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson directs teammates during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Howard forward Anzhane' Hutton dribbles the ball during the first half of a first-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Howard head coach Ty Grace listens guard Iyanna Warren (3) to during the first half of a first-round game against South Carolina in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)