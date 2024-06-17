Record number of NATO allies expected to hit defense spending target amid war in Ukraine

NATO member countries agreed last year to spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

The surge in spending reflects the worries of Western allies about the war in Ukraine. Some countries also are concerned about the possible reelection of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly characterized many NATO allies as freeloading on U.S. military spending and said on the campaign trail that he would not defend NATO members that don't meet defense spending targets.

Stoltenberg is meeting with President Joe Biden later Monday at the White House