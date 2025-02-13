Reclusive Taliban leader speaks of importance of modern education in a rare university visit

A spokesperson for the Higher Education Ministry, Ziaullah Hashmi, said Akhundzada told the Kandahar audience that religious schools and universities were one and the same and it was necessary to support and protect both types of institutions.

Akhundzada spoke about the value of knowledge and the importance of religious and modern education, according to Hashmi.

The Taliban prioritize Islamic knowledge over basic secular literacy and numeracy and are growing the number of madrassas, or religious schools, in Afghanistan.

Akhundzada’s language on Wednesday indicates a softening toward modern education, or at least an acknowledgement of a place for it in Afghanistan, which is struggling with humanitarian and economic crises.

“You should study both religious and worldly things (modern education),” Akhundzada said according to a statement. “Make your intention only to serve religion because you are highly valued in society. Society regards the students of madrassas, schools and universities very seriously.”

He asked students to write the history of Afghanistan’s fighters and heroes to make them known internationally. “Struggle hard to make foreigners come here, learn from you, and you rule the world with the help of your knowledge," he said.

There were no women at Wednesday's event. Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, Akhundzada has issued decrees restricting women and girl's access to education.

They cannot study past sixth grade, including university, and authorities have yet to confirm or deny reports that they have stopped medical training for women.

Restrictions on women and girls are a major hurdle to the Taliban being recognised as the official government of Afghanistan.

Last month, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said he had requested arrest warrants for two top Taliban officials, including Akhundzada, for the repression of women.