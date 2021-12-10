Recall effort against Seattle socialist appears to fail

Sawant was benefiting from votes in the mail-in election trending her way in later counts. After the initial count Tuesday night 53% were in favor of ousting Sawant.

In recent Seattle elections more liberal candidates have tended to pick up votes in later ballot counts — which observers attribute to younger voters returning ballots later. In Washington state ballots just need to be postmarked by Election Day, not received.

Sawant was elected to the City Council in 2013, and her threat to run a voter initiative drive for an immediate $15 minimum wage has been credited with pressuring business leaders and then-Mayor Ed Murray to reach a deal raising the wage to $15.

She has pushed for cutting police funding and expanding taxes on high earners such as Amazon to pay for affordable housing, schools and community services.

But critics say she offers more rhetoric than substance and that her brash antics are incompatible with good governance. A federal appeals court recently ruled that two Seattle police officers could sue Sawant for defamation after she said a fatal shooting they were involved in was “a blatant murder.”

The recall question on the ballot cited a minor campaign finance violation that Sawant acknowledged and for which she paid a fine. It also noted her alleged leadership of a protest march to the home of Mayor Jenny Durkan, even though Durkan’s address was protected by a state confidentiality law due to her prior work as a federal prosecutor. The recall question also cites her decision to let a crowd of protesters into City Hall while it was closed due to the pandemic.

Sawant denies having led the march to Durkan’s house, though she did participate in it. She has defended her decision to let Black Lives Matter demonstrators go inside City Hall following George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police.

Sawant’s supporters say the charges were a pretext for an effort by big business, developers and commercial real-estate interests to try to oust a legislator who had opposed them.

Caption Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks to supporters following an election to recall her, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Preliminary results show voters in Seattle narrowly in favor of recalling Sawant. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Jennifer Buchanan Caption Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks to supporters following an election to recall her, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Preliminary results show voters in Seattle narrowly in favor of recalling Sawant. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Jennifer Buchanan Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Caption Henry Bridger II, right, lead on the Recall Sawant campaign, addresses attendees at a recall campaign event after hearing the update on results on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Preliminary results Tuesday showed Seattle voters narrowly in favor of recalling socialist City Council member Kshama Sawant, a firebrand who pushed the city to adopt a $15 minimum wage, raged against hometown tech giant Amazon for its business practices and angered many with her aggressive political tactics. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Daniel Kim Caption Henry Bridger II, right, lead on the Recall Sawant campaign, addresses attendees at a recall campaign event after hearing the update on results on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Preliminary results Tuesday showed Seattle voters narrowly in favor of recalling socialist City Council member Kshama Sawant, a firebrand who pushed the city to adopt a $15 minimum wage, raged against hometown tech giant Amazon for its business practices and angered many with her aggressive political tactics. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP) Credit: Daniel Kim Credit: Daniel Kim