Rebounding Pope Francis begins Palm Sunday Mass at Vatican

On a cloudy morning, Francis wore a long, ivory-colored coat as he was driven into the square aboard a pope mobile. Ahead of him, scores of prelates and priests and tens of thousands of rank-and-file faithful clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square.

Francis, 86, received antibiotics administered intravenously during his three-day stay. He last previous appearance on St. Peter's Square was for his regular Wednesday public audience. He was taken to Rome's Gemelli Policlinic that same day after feeling ill.