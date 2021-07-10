Realmuto to start at catcher for NL, Molina a replacement

Merrifield became a two-time All-Star. Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, earned his first All-Star trip.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also said he was withdrawing from the All-Star Game, wanting to rest for the second half. DeGrom, who has a 1.08 ERA, was bothered in the first half by discomfort in his right lat muscle, tightness in his right side and flexor tendinitis in his right arm.

The commissioner's office picked Washington's Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler, the Mets' Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff. Mets manager Luis Rojas and Brewers manager Craig Counsell had said Friday their pitchers would be added.

Scherzer earned his eighth All-Star selection.

MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.

Houston outfielder Michael Brantley and San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish are withdrawing becauce of injuries.

Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber were previously ruled out because of injuries.

San Francisco's Kevin Gausman and Mikwaukee's Brandon Woodruff remain active for the game but are scheduled for starts for their teams on Sunday.

Houston reliever Ryan Pressly will miss the game because of paternity leave.

Anderson, Bassitt, Peralta, Walker and Wendle raise the total to 39 first-time All-Stars, matching 2013 for the high.

