Realmuto powers Phils over Marlins to finish suspended game

Saturday night's game was suspended just two pitches into the top of the 10th inning when severe thunderstorms rolled through the Philadelphia region and causing the second rain delay of the evening.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Travis Jankowski started at second base and advanced to third on Jean Segura’s bunt. With the Marlins playing a five-man infield with one out, Realmuto powered an 0-2 fastball from Miami’s Yimi Garcia to the opposite field for his second career walk-off homer.