Breaking: Springfield artist’s work chosen for international exhibition

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe hospitalized with gastroenteritis at the Club World Cup

Real Madrid says forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized with an acute case of gastroenteritis
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe warms-up prior to a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Cesar Cebolla)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe warms-up prior to a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Cesar Cebolla)
Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

MIAMI (AP) — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized with an acute case of gastroenteritis, the Spanish club said Thursday.

World Cup winner Mbappe missed Madrid's opening game at the Club World Cup against Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday because of a fever.

Coach Xabi Alonso said he hoped the France international would be available for the team's next game against Pachuca on Sunday. But his hospitalization casts doubt over what part he might be able to play in the monthlong tournament in the United States.

“Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” Madrid said in a statement.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Rebuilding one of the nation's oldest Black churches to begin at...
2
The Latest: Israel threatens Iran's supreme leader as Iranian strikes...
3
Hackers say they wiped out $90 million from Iran cryptocurrency...
4
After a whopping sale, the Los Angeles Lakers will no longer be the...
5
Spain rejects NATO’s anticipated defense spending increase as...