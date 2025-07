Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé arrives with team ahead of Club World Cup match against Juventus

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was seen on the bench ahead of his team's Club World Cup match against Juventus on Tuesday, clearing the way for the French star to make his tournament debut in the round of 16 after missing the first three games with an illness.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Monday it is possible Mbappé could play in his first Club World Cup game, and he arrived with the team several hours before the match was set to begin at Hard Rock Stadium.