Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders could meet at Club World Cup

However, Moroccan league winner Wydad also won the 2022 African Champions League title. The second African entry went to the beaten finalist, Al Ahly, and not the runner-up in Morocco’s league.

Al Hilal won the 2021 Asian Champions League — and played in the previous Club World Cup last February, losing to eventual winner Chelsea in the semifinals — but was proposed again because the 2022 Asian champion will not be decided until May.

Morocco is hosting the Club World Cup in Tangier and Rabat, which will host the final on Feb. 11.

FIFA awarded tournament hosting to Morocco last month after it became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco was the losing bidder for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It could yet figure in bidding for the 2030 World Cup — either alone or working with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal, which were both beaten by Morocco in the knockout rounds in Qatar.

“This is also an opportunity to express the desire of our people and of our kingdom to be among those willing to host football’s greatest events,” Morocco soccer federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said Friday about the Club World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports