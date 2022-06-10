Real Madrid, Barcelona to meet in Las Vegas during US tour

The Spanish superpowers will visit Allegiant Stadium, the 2-year-old home of the NFL’s Raiders just off the Las Vegas Strip, as part of a summer tour also featuring Juventus and Mexican powers Chivas and Club América across five U.S. cities.

Barcelona and Juventus will meet at Dallas' Cotton Bowl Stadium on July 26, while UEFA Champions League winners Real will face Juventus at the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on July 30.