Real Betis leads Chelsea 1-0 at halftime of Conference League final

Real Betis is on course to win its first European title after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime of the Conference League final against Chelsea thanks to Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s goal
Real Betis players celebrate after Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli, centre, scored his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

31 minutes ago
WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Real Betis was on course to win its first European title after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime of the Conference League final against Chelsea on Wednesday thanks to Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s goal.

The Morocco forward drove home a ninth-minute finish from Francisco “Isco” Alarcon's pass after Chelsea defender Malo Gusto gave away possession outside his area.

Betis limited Chelsea to long-range shots in the first half while looking more dangerous going forward in front of more than 40,000 fans at Stadion Wroclaw.

Chelsea was looking to become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions — the European Cup/Champions League, the UEFA Cup/Europa League, the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup and the Conference League — in its trophy collection.

The match was preceded by fan disorder in the Polish city that led to 28 people being arrested.

Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli scores his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

