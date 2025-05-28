Real Betis leads Chelsea 1-0 at halftime of Conference League final

Betis limited Chelsea to long-range shots in the first half while looking more dangerous going forward in front of more than 40,000 fans at Stadion Wroclaw.

Chelsea was looking to become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions — the European Cup/Champions League, the UEFA Cup/Europa League, the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup and the Conference League — in its trophy collection.

The match was preceded by fan disorder in the Polish city that led to 28 people being arrested.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP