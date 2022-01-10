Reaction to Novak Djokovic's visa reinstatement in Australia

___

“The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and preparation for the Australian Open. Player medical exemption requests are made independently of ATP, however we have been in constant contact with Tennis Australia to seek clarity throughout this process. We welcome the outcome of Monday’s hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead. More broadly, ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour, which we believe is essential for our sport to navigate the pandemic.” — ATP Tour.

“Beyond me agreeing or not with Djokovic on certain things, there’s no question that justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to take part in the Australian Open.” — Rafael Nadal, who is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam singles titles, on Spanish radio.

“Novak Djokovic has had his day in court, with all the evidence presented, and comprehensively won ... let’s respect the court’s decision and move to the other court where sport is played." — former Australian Open tournament director Paul McNamee, on Twitter.

“This is definitely politics, all this was politics” — Djordje Djokovic, Novak Djokovic's brother, on television network Prva in Belgrade, Serbia.

“I am vaccinated. It’s a nonsense battle: sooner or later everyone will have to get vaccinated. What’s happening (with Djokovic) is a show and I don’t know if this is good for tennis." — Spanish player Garbiñe Muguruza.

“Only thing left to do is win the trophy again and leave town never to return ...” — American player John Isner.

