Rays win 12th straight to start season, 1 shy of MLB record

Arozarena's sacrifice fly made it 9-7 in the eighth.

Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly left in the fifth with right elbow pain. After throwing a pitch that hit Yandy Díaz, an emotional Kelly went into a squat on the mound and used his hands to cover his face.

Sale (1-1) gave up six runs, five earned, in four innings. His ERA remained at 11.25.

Pete Fairbanks, the fifth Rays reliever, worked the ninth to get his second save.

Wander Franco drove in a pair with a double during a three-run fourth as the Rays took a 6-1 lead.

Alex Verdugo got the first hit off Bradley with a leadoff double in the fourth and scored on Justin Turner's single. Kiké Hernández stopped an 0-for-28 slide with an RBI double in a two-run fifth that cut the deficit to 6-3.

Christian Bethancourt, who entered 2 for 19, got his second hit of the game with an RBI double during a two-run fifth that put Tampa Bay ahead 8-3.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Masataka Yoshida (right hamstring) didn't play.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (left oblique) is throwing off a mound.

ADJUSTMENTS

With Yoshida out, Hernández moved from shortstop to center field, and Bobby Dalbec got his second start and fourth overall appearance at shortstop. Dalbec cleanly fielded Díaz's grounder leading off the first, but was charged with an error on a groundball by the second-place hitter Franco.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-0) and Boston RHP Corey Kluber (0-2) are Thursday's scheduled starters.

___

