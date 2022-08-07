Rays score all 7 runs in 9th inning, Tigers get none

With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Yu Chang.

Soto walked Yandy Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.