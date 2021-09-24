springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rays rookie INF Wander Franco returns from hamstring injury

Nation & World
50 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury.

The AL East-leading Rays, who started a three-game series with Miami on Friday night, clinched a postseason spot on Thursday.

Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit on Sept. 10.

With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

The 20-year-old Franco’s on-base stretch is the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

Franco started at shortstop in a minor league game Thursday with Triple-A Durham.

Infielder Taylor Walls was optioned to Durham.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Van Life 2.0: Dutch students' road trip in solar mobile home
2
US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho
3
Frustrated Abbas gives Israel ultimatum in harsh UN address
4
Oregon school board ban on anti-racist, LGBT signs draws ire
5
Draft of Arizona GOP's vote review finds wider Biden win
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top