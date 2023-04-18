Rays lefty Springs put on IL, meets with Tommy John surgeon

“The pitch prior, kind of just felt a little bit of something in the elbow, forearm area,” Springs said after that game. “It was kind of hard to pinpoint.”

Springs went 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 games, including 25 starts, last season, his first in the Rays' rotation. He signed a four-year, $31 million contract in January.

The lefty was dominant in his first two starts of 2023, striking out 12 in six hitless innings in his debut on April 2 against Detroit, and then allowing three hits in seven scoreless innings against Oakland on April 8. He is 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA.

The Rays activated Taj Bradley to start Tuesday against the Reds.

