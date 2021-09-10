springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rays' Franco extends streak, exits with hamstring tightness

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, from left, signals for a pinch runner as team trainer Joe Benge helps Wander Franco to the dugout from third base against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, from left, signals for a pinch runner as team trainer Joe Benge helps Wander Franco to the dugout from third base against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit because of tightness in his right hamstring

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit because of tightness in his right hamstring Friday night.

“We’ll know more, but hopefully we caught it early enough,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a 10-4 loss. “I’m sure he’ll miss some time, but we’re hoping it isn’t as bad as it could be.”

With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

“I felt it when I pushed off second for third base. That’s a play where I normally score,” Franco said through a translator. “I had trouble with my hamstring in spring training (in 2019) and it was OK, so I hope I don’t go on the (injured list).”

The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the AL East leaders.

Franco's on-base streak is the second longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco walks to the locker room past teammates after being removed from the game against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco walks to the locker room past teammates after being removed from the game against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, from right, grimaces on third base as manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer Joe Benge check on him with third base coach Rodney Linares (27)and against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Franco left the game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Caption
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, from right, grimaces on third base as manager Kevin Cash and a team trainer Joe Benge check on him with third base coach Rodney Linares (27)and against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Franco left the game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

In Other News
1
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity
2
Ohtani hits 44th HR, but Astros tag him in win over Angels
3
1 to go: Djokovic into US Open final, nears year Grand Slam
4
The Latest: U.S. marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
5
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top