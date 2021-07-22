Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered the night just one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.