Rays' 11-game win streak ends, fall to Keller, Royals 2-1

Hill became the oldest player to appear in a game with the Rays at 41 years, 75 days. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs was 41 years, 73 days old when he played his final game on Aug. 27, 1999.

Hill retired his first 10 batters before Carlos Santana tied it 1 in the fourth with a home run. It was his 250th homer, which moved him within one of tying Tony Clark for 13th place all-time among switch-hitters

Brett Phillips had a single leading off the Rays third that went off Keller’s glove, stole second, went to third on a grounder and scored on a hit by Yandy Díaz.

Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing the first 45 games this season with a right oblique sprain, doubled twice in four at-bats. He was hurt in the Royals’ final spring training game on March 29.

FLASHING LEATHER

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made a nifty running catch on Andrew Benintendi’s drive to the left-center field warning track in the second. He made the grab behind left fielder Austin Meadows, who was also trying to track down the ball. Kiermaier also made a leaping catch at the wall on Benintendi fly in the eighth.

TARGET REACHED

The Rays reached the 85 percent vaccination level that allows MLB protocols to be relaxed.

The players and staff are no longer required to wear masks in the dugout.

“I’m excited about that,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ve got to keep adhering to protocols and the guidelines that are in place.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Manager Mike Matheny said OF Hunter Dozier (concussion), who is at Omaha, “seems to be getting his timing right.”

Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi, who left Monday’s game against Toronto with right knee soreness, was the DH.

UP NEXT

Royals LHP Mike Minor (3-2) and Tampa RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2) are Wednesday night’s starters.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana celebrates his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier makes a leaping catch on a fly out by Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kansas City Royals third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19) forces Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls at second base on a fielder's choice by Francisco Mejia during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi strikes out against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, center, celebrates his RBI single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller with first base coach Ozzie Timmons, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill reacts as Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana runs around the bases following his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.