Raymond Donovan, Reagan's former labor secretary, dies at 90

The indictment accused Donovan and nine others of grand larceny, false record keeping and false statements in connection with construction money prosecutors said should have gone to a minority-owned subcontractor in a 1979 New York City subway project.

Donovan strongly contested the accusations, calling the prosecution “unfounded and politically motivated," and expressing confidence that he would be acquitted, as he and his co-defendants were in May 1987, following an eight-month trial. An earlier investigation into allegations of links to organized crime figures had ended with a federal special prosecutor citing ″insufficient credible evidence″ for prosecution.

Donovan “will be remembered by many as a loyal friend, honest businessman, faithful member of the Catholic Church, and dedicated patriot," his obituary says, also citing his love of golf and politics and calling him “a sublime raconteur, who entertained family and friends for hours with stories from his life, most of which were generously embellished."

Donovan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cathy, as well as three children and nine grandchildren.