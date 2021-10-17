Ravens shut down Herbert, Chargers in 34-6 victory

Bell's 2-yard scoring run early in the second quarter put Baltimore up 14-0. Los Angeles punted on its first three possessions, then turned the ball over on downs. Then Herbert was intercepted for the first time since Week 2. He'd thrown 11 touchdown passes over the previous three games, while the Chargers totaled 105 points.

Jackson threw an interception immediately after Herbert's, and only then — after taking over on the Baltimore 27 — did the Chargers score. Herbert's 1-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook made it 17-6.

The Ravens got the ball first in the second half, and after a long kickoff return, they went 52 yards in 12 plays, using up nearly half of the third quarter and going ahead 24-6 on Jackson's 9-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.

The Ravens' methodical approach — and the Chargers' difficulty stopping the run — led to a significant gap in time of possession. Baltimore held the ball for just over 38 minutes.

Los Angeles was 7 of 8 on fourth-down attempts entering the game, but when Chargers rookie coach Brandon Staley tried to be aggressive against Baltimore, it backfired. Los Angeles went for it on fourth-and-3 from its own 39 in the second quarter, then on fourth-and-1 from its own 19 in the third. Herbert threw incomplete both times, leading to two Baltimore field goals.

Freeman scored on a 9-yard run at the start of the fourth to make it 34-6.

INJURIES

Murray left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, and Ravens center Bradley Bozeman left with a back injury on the first drive of the second half.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Los Angeles has next weekend off before hosting New England on Oct. 31. The Chargers lost 45-0 to the Patriots last season.

Ravens: Baltimore hosts Cincinnati next Sunday before its bye week.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Caption Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Credit: Terrance Williams Credit: Terrance Williams

Caption Baltimore Ravens free safety DeShon Elliott (32) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) react after breaking up a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, not visible, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) applies pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass