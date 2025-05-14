Ravens reach 2-year, $30 million extension with running back Derrick Henry, AP source says

Henry was an outstanding addition for the Ravens last season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns and forming a devastating pairing with quarterback Lamar Jackson — himself a significant running threat.

That was the first season of a two-year contract that was worth up to $20 million, but now Baltimore has worked out a new deal that lasts through the 2026 season.

The Ravens didn't have too many potential losses to worry about in free agency this offseason, especially once they re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley. Now they can plan to have the 31-year-old Henry for two more seasons.

The question now is whether Baltimore can reach an extension agreement with Jackson — who has three years left on his current deal — and potentially gain some salary cap flexibility.

