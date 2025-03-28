Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh by 3 years taking him through the 2028 season

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh's contract by three years, taking him through the 2028 season.

The 62-year-old Harbaugh is the Ravens' all-time winningest coach with a 172-104 record over 17 seasons, not including going 13-11 in the playoffs. He is the second-longest tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin, who has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for 18 years.