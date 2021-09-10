Ravens' Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

“The train’s moving fast, and we’re excited to go play Monday night," he said. "The game’s going to go off at 5 o’clock Pacific time, and we’re going to be there right on time. We won’t be late.”

The Ravens have signed several veteran running backs this week in an effort to plug the holes in their backfield. Baltimore signed Latavius Murray to the roster and signed Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. The Ravens also added Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad.

Harbaugh said those players need to get up to speed on the playbook, and the team will need to determine what they can handle in a game.

Murray, who rushed for a career-high 1,066 yards in 2015 with the Raiders, spent the past two seasons with the Saints. New Orleans released him this week.

“Murray came in. He’s been in training camp. He’s in shape," Harbaugh said. "Le’Veon, he’s been in great shape, but he’s got to get in football shape a little bit. ... Freeman was in camp, so he’s in shape.”

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a big running threat, and these injuries obviously put more pressure on him to have a big season.

“We've got us," Harbaugh said. "I like us. I like everything about us, and I'm excited about us going forward into this season.”

