Ravens' Edwards, Peters have injured knees

It's possible that Baltimore's top running back for Monday's game could be Ty'Son Williams, who was on the practice squad last year and has never had a carry in a regular-season game.

Peters started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31.

Coach John Harbaugh did talk to reporters earlier Thursday and discussed the decision to bring Bell aboard.

“Obviously, we played against him so many times and in so many highly competitive (and) emotional games,” Harbaugh said. "It was fun to have him in for the workout. He had a good workout. Practiced yesterday — he did a good job. So yes, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited. He’s learning, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Freeman played five games last season for Buffalo after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.

