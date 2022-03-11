Rattlesnake roundups take 2 paths, drawing praise and scorn

Sweetwater has held its rattlesnake roundup for more than six decades, “and what we have figured out over 64 years is that we're not damaging the population of the snakes whatsoever,” Cumbie said. Rather, organizers liken snake hunting to how other hunters keep deer numbers in check.

In Georgia, organizers say the more humane format they launched for the first time last weekend was a success. Exact attendance figures are unknown because many people such as children are admitted free, but "I've heard anywhere from 7,000 to 15,000," said longtime volunteer Jeffrey Cox, who has been helping to organize the Whigham Rattlesnake Roundup for the past four decades.

“Everybody was nervous about it and didn't know how it would go," Cox said.

Then came perfect weather for the one-day Georgia show, “and there were no complaints whatsoever," he said. “We probably had more actual snakes there this year, even though it was a different format than what we've had.”

In Texas, the Sweetwater roundup is intertwined with the town’s culture and draws visitors from all over the world. It began 64 years ago to keep snakes from overtaking the town and attacking livestock, pets and people, organizers say.

Karen Hunt grew up in Sweetwater, and recalls fellow Texans asking her about her hometown. “Yes, we're the rattlesnake town,” they would say. Now, as director of the Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce, Hunt fields calls from people in England, Germany and other parts of the world inquiring about the festival and making plans to visit.

“This does put us on the map,” she said. “What it does for our community is give us a sense of place.”

Hunters gather the snakes — there's a contest for those capturing the largest ones — and they're brought to the Nolan County Coliseum, where multiple parts of the snakes are harvested, Cumbie said. He's the chairman of the milking pit, where venom is extracted and then used to develop various drugs for a range of illnesses. The snakes' skins will eventually show up on cowboy boots, belts and other western wear. Rattles are used for souvenirs, as are the heads, Cumbie said.

“There's literally no waste,” he said. “We also butcher about 1,000 pounds of them each year that we actually cook on the spot."