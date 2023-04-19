BreakingNews
Get rid of unwanted prescriptions Saturday during Drug Take Back Day
X

Rare solar eclipse to cross remote Australia, Indonesia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MADDIE BURAKOFF, Associated Press
54 minutes ago
A rare solar eclipse will cross over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor

A rare solar eclipse will cross over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor on Thursday.

The lucky few in the path of the hybrid solar eclipse will either get plunged into the darkness of a total eclipse or they'll see a “ring of fire” as the sun peeks out from behind the moon.

The eclipse path will swoop from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. For those viewing the total eclipse, it will last a little over a minute.

Such celestial events happen about once every decade: The last one was in 2013 and the next one isn’t until 2031. They occur when Earth is in the “sweet spot” so the moon and the sun are almost the exact same size in the sky, said NASA solar expert Michael Kirk.

At some points, the moon is a little closer and blocks out the sun in a total eclipse. But when the moon is a little farther away, it lets some of the sun’s light peek out in an annular eclipse.

“It’s a crazy phenomenon,” Kirk said. “You’re actually watching the moon get larger in the sky.”

Those outside the eclipse path can still watch from a distance: Some sites in Australia will stream the event online, including the Perth Observatory and the Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory.

Several other upcoming solar eclipses will be easier to catch. An annular eclipse in mid-October and a total eclipse next April will both cross over millions of people in the Americas.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
2
Biden to huddle with donors next week as 2024 launch nears
3
Major leagues, broadcasters pledge responsible betting ads
4
KC Current fires Matt Potter hours before game in Houston
5
Tyre Nichols’ family sues Memphis police over beating, death
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top