Rare coin made in Colonial New England could fetch $300,000

The coin of rudimentary design has the initials NE for New England on one side, and the Roman numeral XII, for 12, the number of pennies in a shilling, on the other.

Jim Bailey, a coin expert and metal detectorist in Warwick, Rhode Island, who caused a sensation earlier this year by unearthing 17th-century silver coins believed linked to the notorious English pirate Henry Every, called the U.K. shilling "a phenomenal discovery."

“The coin has tremendous eye appeal,” Bailey said Wednesday. “Because there are only about 40 such coins in existence, this specimen can be called the finest known.”

The coin was consigned to the auctioneer by Wentworth “Wenty” Beaumont, whose father found it in a tin in his study at the family estate in northern England.

Beaumont's ancestor, William Wentworth, was an early settler of New England who is thought to have arrived in the Colonies in 1636 and likely obtained the coin new. The Wentworths became a prominent family in New Hampshire.

“I can only assume that the shilling was brought back from America years ago by one of my forebears,” Beaumont said in a statement.

The online auction, which includes several other early American coins, is scheduled for Nov. 26.

___

William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.