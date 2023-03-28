Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown

They determined that it was a species that hadn't been previously named or described. Will later found 21 specimens in museums throughout California, although they may have been unlabeled or misidentified, UC Berkeley said.

The species probably was rarely spotted because it probably has been rapidly declining as its habitat is destroyed by urbanization and agricultural development, Will said.

The beetle was named in honor of Brown and his wife, Anne Brown.

“I’m very glad that (my ranch) is advancing science in some interesting and important ways,” Brown said in the UC Berkeley statement.

“There are so many undiscovered species,” he said. “I think it’s very important that we catalog and discover what we have and understand their impact on the environment — how it’s functioning and how it’s changing.”

Will and Maddison described the beetle in a study published Monday in the journal ZooKeys. John S. Sproul of the University of Nebraska Omaha is a co-author.

“As of the moment of publication this morning the species was formally named,” Will said through UC Berkeley in answer to a question by The Associated Press. "If the question is about a ceremony of some sort, no we don’t do that.”

