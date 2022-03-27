Raptors-Pacers game resumes after evacuation due to fire

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet, who missed two games earlier this month because of a sore right knee, did not return following the restart.

The Raptors played to no more than a few hundred fans at home games between Dec. 31 and Mar. 1 because of Ontario government restrictions related to the COVId-19 pandemic.

During the first quarter, two sections of fans behind the basket at the east end of the stadium were cleared and Toronto Fire Services personnel could be seen in the empty aisles, staring at the ceiling. Later, another section was cleared as the game continued.

Before long, video surfaced on social media of flames coming out of one of the speakers.

Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn was heard testing the system multiple times, but the main speakers over the stands did not seem to be operating.

Eventually, Kuhn announced that the building was being evacuated at the order of Toronto Fire Services, telling booing fans that the game had been suspended.

Caption The NBA basketball game is suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers as firefighters work to evacuate the building during the first half Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Firefighters and fire department officials stand on the court after play was suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers and the building was evacuated fans, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption The NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers is suspended as firefighters work to evacuate the building, during the first half Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri watches during a suspension in play between the Raptors and the Indiana Pacers as firefighters work to evacuate the building during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption A man rappels down to a group of speakers that hang from the ceiling of the arena after play was suspended between the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers and the building was evacuated of fans, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn